Beauts lose to Whitecaps, get swept in Minnesota

The Buffalo Beauts’ losing streak reached eight games on Sunday with a 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Whitecaps at Tria Rink in St. Paul, Minn.

Although they were almost even with the Whitecaps in shots on goal, 31-29, the Beauts never led in the game.

Jonna Curtis scored the first of her two goals in the game at 2:48 of the opening period and Sydney Baldwin made it 2-0 before the Beauts got on the board with a goal by Ashley Birdsall at 7:22 of the first period. Becki Bowering had the assist.

Curtis made it 3-1 before the first period ended and Meghan Lorence, Audra Richards and Meaghan Pezone scored in the second while Nicole Schimmel added another one in the third.

Kelsey Neuman made 13 saves and Mariah Fujimagaru 11 in goal for Buffalo. Amanda Leveille had 29 saves and Allie Morse four for the second-place Whitecaps, who trail the undefeated Boston Pride (18-0-0), by 14 points in the National Women’s Hockey League standings. Buffalo stands in fourth place with a 6-11-1 record.

Even if Minnesota wins all eight of its remaining games the Whitecaps can’t catch Boston for the No. 1 seed in the NWHL’s Isobel Cup playoffs.

Buffalo has lost all four games against Minnesota this season with two games remaining, Feb. 22 and 23 at Northtown Center in Amherst. The Whitecaps defeated the Beauts in overtime in the 2018-19 NWHL championship game in St. Paul.

Buffalo’s next games will be on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon against the Metropolitan Riveters at ProSkate in Monmouth Junction, N.J.