Bandits score 11 in first half, win in Georgia

The Buffalo Bandits broke through the Georgia Swarm defense in a big way Saturday night at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Ga.

The Bandits scored 11 first half goals on the way to a commanding lead and pinned a 16-10 loss on the Swarm before an announced crowd of 8,585.

Chris Cloutier, Chase Fraser and Josh Byrne scored three goals each for Buffalo, which took an 11-3 halftime lead and never let the home team get closer than four goals.

It was the first road game for Buffalo (2-1) while Georgia fell to 2-2. The game ended a two-week holiday layoff for both teams. The Bandits last played on Dec. 28, losing to Halifax at home.

Cloutier and Fraser also had three assists each to go with their hat tricks while Byrne had a pair of assists with his three goals.

Ian McKay had two goals for the Bandits. J.P. Kealey gave Buffalo the early lead just 57 seconds into the game while Nick Weiss, Dhane Smith, Corey Small and Kevin Brown has single goals for Buffalo. Smith also had five assists.

Shayne Jackson and Randy Staats had three goals and three assists each for the Swarm.

Bandits goalie Matt Vinc faced 54 shots and had 45 saves. Mike Poulin of the Swarm stopped 34 of 49 shots against him.

The Bandits will return home to face the Toronto Rock at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at KeyBank Center the first of three meetings between the rivals this season, the only one in Buffalo.

Toronto (3-1) edged the Rochester Knighthawks, 13-12, on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.