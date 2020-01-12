BAKER, Shirley Darlene

BAKER - Shirley Darlene Shirley Darlene Baker, age 82, passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2019. She was born October 17, 1937 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to the late Charles S. and Marie Esther Figart. After graduating from high school in 1955, the family moved to Hamburg, New York, where she met and married her husband of 61 years, Bob Campbell Baker. Shirley had a long and successful banking career, starting at Marine Midland Bank and continuing at HSBC, retiring in 1999 as a platform sales representative. She was awarded multiple achievement awards while at Marine and HSBC, and was a valued member of the team in each branch she served. In the mid-1990s, Shirley took her skill and passion for sewing and became a prolific quilter and machine embroiderer, forming her own business and selling her products in craft shows all over Western New York. This provided her with many hours of enjoyment and fellowship with other crafters for over 20 years. Shirley loved her Caribbean cruises and weeks in the sun with her friends almost every year. She was an active member of the Clarence United Methodist Church and volunteered by assisting with funerals and other church functions. Left to cherish her memory and miss her infectious laugh are her husband Bob; daughters Donna Potts (Fred) of Williamsburg, Virginia and Cheryl Wanamaker (Rob) of Newstead; grandchildren Diana Potts, Christine Wanamaker Sikorski (Jim), Laura Wanamaker Smith (Rob) and Sam Wanamaker (Janine) and five great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of DeGraff Skilled Nursing, who cared for and about Shirley for the past 4 1/2 years. A Memorial Service will be held on January 18, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Road, Clarence, NY 14031. Friends will be greeted at the church starting at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the church or to the charity of your choice.