Amerks lose three-goal lead, fall to Crunch

The Syracuse Crunch scored four times in the third period, and overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat the Rochester Americans, 5-4, on Saturday night at the Onondaga War Memorial in Syracuse.

After a short-handed goal by Jean-Sebastien Dea had given the Amerks a 4-1 lead at 4:14 of the third, the Crunch scored three straight even-strength goals against Rochester goalie Andrew Hammond to win it.

Boris Katchouk, Patrick Sieloff and Daniel Walcott scored for Syracuse. Walcott’s game-winner came with 2:28 left in regulation. Former Canisius College forward Cory Conacher assisted on the last two Crunch goals.

Tyler Randell and John Gilmour scored in the first period to give Rochester a 2-0 lead. Ross Colton of the Crunch made it 2-1 at 9:25 of the second before Brett Murray scored for a 3-1 Rochester lead with Casey Mittelstadt assisting.

Taylor Raddysh made it 3-2 with a Syracuse goal at 2:47 of the third. Dea’s goal appeared to stave off any Crunch comeback, but it didn’t.

Syracuse put 16 shots at Hammond in the third period while Rochester managed only seven shots on Spencer Martin of the Crunch.

The Crunch outshot Rochester, 33-24 overall.

It was the fifth regulation loss and sixth defeat in the last seven games for Rochester. The Amerks’ losing streak is at four including a shootout loss at home against Binghamton on Wednesday. Their lone win in 2020 was an overtime triumph at Belleville on Jan. 3.

The Amerks will be off until a home game against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night.