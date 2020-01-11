West Seneca man to serve 10 years in prison for child porn possession

A West Seneca man convicted of possession of child pornography was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to serve 10 years in prison, followed by lifetime postrelease supervision, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 27-year-old Justin Wheeler was on parole for a 2013 conviction on a first-degree attempted rape charge, which stemmed from his sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl. State parole officers conducted a court-ordered search of Wheeler's bedroom on Halloween 2017 and seized a cellphone found to contain 90 images and 269 videos of child pornography.

Some of the images and videos included young children and depictions of violence, prosecutors said.

Wheeler was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor by a person having a prior conviction for aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, or abusive sexual conduct involving a minor.