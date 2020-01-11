WAGNER, Harold M.

WAGNER - Harold M. January 7, 2020, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Elna D. (nee Mieser) Wagner; dear father of Linda (William) Dohn, Deborah (Charles, Jr.) Mailhot, Beverly (Christopher) Marra, Karen Salas, Joyce Wagner and the late Judy (Robert) DeGolier; devoted grandfather of Jonathan Mailhot, Matthew Mailhot, Crystal (Tyson) Allgood, Adam Marra, Joshua DeGolier and Lexy Wagner; great-grandfather of Ashlyn and Carson; brother of the late Harriet M. Dempsey and Donald J. Wagner; also survived by many nieces and nephews and his cat Max. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.) Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 8:45 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Harold's memory to Our Lady of Victory Helping Hands Fund, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Mr. Wagner was a decorated Veteran of the Korean Conflict, an original parishioner, usher and a member of Seniors of St. Gregory the Great Parish and a 45-year member of the East Amherst Volunteer Fire Department. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com