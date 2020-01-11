Supermarket employee robbed at gunpoint while leaving work

A Buffalo man was held at gunpoint after leaving work late Friday, then forced to drive to his house on Lisbon Avenue where he was beaten and had his vehicle stolen, police said.

The incident happened around midnight outside the Tops Friendly Markets at 425 Niagara St.

The Tops employee was leaving work when he was approached by a man with a handgun, who demanded a ride to an address on West Utica Street, according to police reports.

Once there, the victim picked up another man and was forced to drive to his residence on Lisbon. The two suspects then forced the man into his house, where they hit him, took his cell phone and car keys, then stole his red 2004 Chevy Malibu, police said.

The victim refused medical attention.