SAETVEIT, Margaret P. (Proctor)

SAETVEIT - Margaret P.

(nee Proctor)

January 4, 2020 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of Joseph Duane Saetveit; dearest mother of Laura Saetveit (Randolph) Miles and Kristin (Gary Dyal) Saetveit; cherished grandmother of Astrid; dear sister of Elizabeth Proctor Murphy. There will be no prior visitation. Friends and relatives are invited to a Funeral Service, on Saturday, January 18, at 10:30 AM, at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Ten Lives Cat Adoption Group, at https://www.tenlivesclub.com/donate. Condolences and donations may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com