PRINCE, Gerald M.

PRINCE - Gerald M. January 7, 2020. Dodger fan, poker player, union man, devoted family man, Survived by wife Marie; step-daughter Paola Seidel MD (Geoffrey Seidel, MD); son, Mark; devoted grandfather of Madeleine, Adam, Eric, Alexander, Mathew, and Zack. A Celebration of Life will held in the spring.