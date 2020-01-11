OPALINSKI, Esther Margaret "Marge"

Entered into rest on January 8, 2020 at the age of 91 in the Skilled Nursing Facility of Degraff Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank Opalinski; dear mother of Wendy (Wallace) Lukasik of Lockport, Karen (Paul) Harms of North Tonawanda, and Donald (Marcia) Opalinski of Kimball, Nebraska; grandmother of Dr. Kristen (James) Christian, Steven Lukasik, Cheryl (Lee) Czajkowski, Amy (Matthew) Crandall, Ryan (Brooke) Harms, Eric (Rebecca) Lukasik, Corinn (Eric) Soro, Crysta, Wyatt, and Tessa Opalinski; great-grandmother of Alyssabeth, Ian, Nicole, Alexander, Amelia, and Jade; sister of Albert (Betty) VanOcker, Gerald (Diane) VanOcker, Terrill (Ann) Brewer, Douglas (Candy) VanOcker and the late Edwin, Raymond and James VanOcker and Rhonda Pleace; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church. Entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com