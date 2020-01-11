Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Washington Capitals. Vrana (19) and Oshie (18) about to join Ovechkin as 20-goal men. (1)

2. St. Louis Blues. Sabres schooled by their depth at forward, defense and in goal. (3)

3. Boston Bruins. Open home and home with Penguins on Thursday. (2)

4. Pittsburgh Penguins. Survived last-minute tying goal to pull out OT win in Denver. (4)

5. Tampa Bay Lightning. Nine-game streak was a matter of time. Too much talent. (13)

6. Dallas Stars. At .757 (25-7-3), have best points percentage in NHL since 1-7-1 start. (12)

7. New York Islanders. Passed by surging Penguins in Metro. (5)

8. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews hits 30-goal plateau for fourth straight year. (8)

9. Carolina Hurricanes. Atop wild-card race with impressive plus-25 goal differential. (11)

10. Colorado Avalanche. Lost touch with Blues in Central by winning just three of last 10. (6)

11. Vegas Golden Knights. Should be better at home than 14-9-3. (7)

12. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid's solo act in Toronto will be on his Hall of Fame video in 20 years. (18)

13. Philadelphia Flyers. Edged Caps to improve home record to 14-2-4. (9)

14. Arizona Coyotes. Hall is at 3-5-8 in first 12 games since trade. (10)

15. Calgary Flames. Frolik's time was up and Sabres might be a stopover to UFA. (16)

16. Winnipeg Jets. Went 2-1-1 on tough roadie that included shootout win in Toronto. (14)

17. Vancouver Canucks. Brutal schedule to be in Buffalo Saturday and have back-to-back in Minnesota on Sunday. (15)

18. Florida Panthers. Huberdeau hit weekend with 59 points, three ahead of Eichel. (21)

19. Columbus Blue Jackets. Props to them for staying in thick of wild-card race. (17)

20. Nashville Predators. Rinne is first goalie to score since 2013. (20)

21. Minnesota Wild. Just 10 goals in going 1-3-1 over last five games. (19)

22. New York Rangers. In five-point night, DeAngelo posts team's first blueline hat trick since 1992. (24)

23. Buffalo Sabres. With playoff race slip slidin' away, what is the destination here? (22)

24. Chicago Blackhawks. That United Center magic is gone: Just 10-11-3 at home. (25)

25. San Jose Sharks. Rough week for Bills fanatic Couture: Choke in Houston on gridiron, fractured ankle on ice. (28)

26. Montreal Canadiens. Dropped eight straight after holiday break. (23)

27. Los Angeles Kings. Iafallo moves into tie for third on team with 26 points. (27)

28. Anaheim Ducks. Huge welcome back for suspended Perry during Stars visit. (29)

29. Ottawa Senators. Went 0-4-2 after beating Sabres two days before Christmas. (26)

30. New Jersey Devils. Hughes (upper body) has missed five straight. (30)

31. Detroit Red Wings. How desperately do they need to win draft lottery? (31)