Of Depew, NY, January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William L. Sr.; loving mother of MSgt. (USAF Ret.) Gregory (Emily), G. Scott (Kristin), William Jr. (Cheryl), Thomas (Sarah), and the late Randall (Barbara); dearest grandmother of Marcy, Anthony (Angela), Matthew, Griffin, Megan, Allison, Spencer, Jackson, William III, Kathryn (Michael) Dermady, Cole, and Caitlin (James) Findley; great-grandmother of Zoey and Makenna; sister of Patricia (Eugene) Nowicki and the late Eugene (late Angie) Karmelek; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Tuesday from 3-7 PM, with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at St. Martha Parish, Depew, NY Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation or St. Martha's Food Pantry. Condolences shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com