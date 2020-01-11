MRUK, Norbert J., PhD

MRUK - Norbert J., PhD January 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Arlene M. (nee Dukat) Mruk; loving father of Thomas (Ann) and the late Jeffrey (Terri) Mruk; cherished grandfather of Katherine, Kristen (Jeffrey Heisler), Kimberly, Lauren and Ashley Mruk; dear brother of Mildred Mruk; brother-in-law of Richard and Patricia Dukat. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 10:30 in St. Gregory the Great Church. Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.