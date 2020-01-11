Thief in Niagara Falls wasn't clowning around

It was no laughing matter when a Niagara Falls man was accosted Thursday morning by a man wearing a clown mask.

The clown had a gun.

According to Niagara Falls Police, a 29-year-old Crick Court resident told them that he was in the 19th Street area between 10 and 11 a.m. when he was accosted by a heavyset male who wore a clown mask with an “A” on it.

The victim told police that the masked man pointed a handgun at him and demanded his backpack, which contained a $50 Walmart gift card. No further information was given.