Man hurt when attacked, robbed by several people

A 50-year-old Niagara Falls man suffered a possible broken jaw early Saturday when he was attacked and robbed by several people in an alley off Pine Avenue, police in the city reported.

The victim told officers that sometime between 6 and 6:30 a.m., he was accosted in the area of 27th Street and Pine Avenue. He said his attackers took his bicycle, cellular telephone and $500 in cash.

The man, whose face was badly disfigured in the attack, according to police reports, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.