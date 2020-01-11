MAGOLIS, Donna

MAGOLIS - Donna January 6, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Ronald Magolis on May 31, 2016; mother of Denise (late Rick) Cousins, David (Heather) Miller, Justin Martin, and Darlene (Ray) Townsend; ten grandchildren including special grandson Brandon Miller and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Karen Defilippo and late Donald Harper; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, January 11 from 12-2 PM with services following at 2 PM all in Freedom Church, 5676 Beattie Ave., Lockport.