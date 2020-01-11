Deaths Death Notices
Knibbs, Robert S.
Knibbs - Robert S. January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Jennifer (nee Hinsken); devoted father of Shane (Sara McDonough) and Emily (Ashley Troidl) Knibbs; dear son of the late Ronald and late Mary Knibbs; cherished brother of Malinda Knibbs, Kimmy (Joe) Jagodzinski, Vicki (Mark) Bojanowski, Debbie Knibbs, the late Susan Harmon and the late Ronald Knibbs; loving godfather of Angelika Keller and T.J. Harmon; also survived by cousins and friends. Visitation at the Buszka Funeral Home Inc. 2085 Union Rd. in West Seneca Sunday from 2 ~ 6 PM at which time a funeral service will be held. Memorials in Mr. Knibbs's name may be made out to the Kelly For Kids Foundation. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
