KIMMEL, Bonita L. (Silvernail)

KIMMEL - Bonita L. (nee Silvernail)

January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald J. Kimmel; loving mother of Jeffrey Kimmel, Tammy (Kenneth) Mann, and Shawn (Kelly) Kimmel; adored grandmother of Natalie and Madisyn Kimmel, Derek and Morgan Mann, and Isabella and Grayson Kimmel; sister of Paulette (Walter) Kaczorowski; loving daughter of the late Sylvia Silvernail. The family will receive friends Sunday 6-8 PM and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Funeral Services Tuesday at 10 AM from Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Memorials may be made to, Impacto Ministries Guatemala at: www.impactministry.com or Smiletrain www.smiletrain.org. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com