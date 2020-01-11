Health department reports flu-related pediatric death in Erie County

The Erie County Health Department confirmed that the death of a child on Saturday was related to the flu.

Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane provided no other details.

"I can confirm there was a flu-related pediatric death today in Erie County," Kane said in an email. "We do not have any other information to release."

Erie County, like the rest of the state, is seeing an early spike in reported cases of the flu.

In Erie County, reported flu cases more than doubled each week of December, climbing from 29 cases the first week to 345 cases the last week of the year. In the first week of January, the number of cases grew to 373.

The numbers are underreported because not everyone who gets the flu seeks treatment, and not all cases that test positive are reported to the state.

But Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gail Burstein said cases of reported influenza this year are "much more than in years past" with the numbers only expected to climb as the season progresses.