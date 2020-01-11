Habitat dedicates two houses

Habitat for Humanity Buffalo Saturday dedicated the first of 20 houses the agency plans to complete in 2020, a new record for the non-profit home builder.

The home at 36 Barry Place was rehabbed and the house at 66 Kilhoffer St. is a new build. Both homes were constructed by Habitat Buffalo volunteers over the past 10 months.

“We are working to meet the growing need for affordable housing in Buffalo,” said Stephanie Lawson, Habitat Buffalo’s development and communications manager. “As property values continue to rise in our community, more families are turning to our program to achieve their dream of home ownership.”

Habitat Buffalo homes are purchased by families who complete a comprehensive home buyer program, which requires buyers to establish a savings account, attend education classes and complete at least 400 hours of “sweat equity.” Home buyers also repay an interest-free, 30-year mortgage. Mortgage payments from homeowners are used to support the “Fund for Humanity,” a revolving account used to build additional homes.