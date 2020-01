Smiles at Queen City Roller Girls in RiverWorks

Photo: 1 / 43

The 15th season of the Queen City Roller Girls went off with a bang and a crunch on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, as a rematch of the 2019 finals between the Alley Kats and the Saucies took over Buffalo RiverWorks. The Saucies continued their dominion over the Alley Kats with a 231-61 rout.