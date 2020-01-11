COFFED, James D.

COFFED - James D. Of Lancaster, NY, January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol M. (nee Willig); loving father of Mark (Louise), Jeffrey (Beth), and the late James B. (Susan); dearest grandfather of Steven, Carolyn, Daniel, Hannah, Eric, and Gretchen; brother of William (late Jean), Olive (late James) Pagels, Jean Erickson, the late Dale (Boots), and the late Earl. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Sunday from 1-4 PM, with a Service being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY Monday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. James was a former Depew Police Officer, a volunteer fireman, and a Korean War Air Force veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com