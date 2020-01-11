Chain-reaction crash leads to drugged-driving charge

A driver was charged with driving while impaired by drugs following a chain-reaction crash that left three vehicles damaged, a utility pole severed and a fire hydrant knocked from its mooring, Town of Lewiston Police reported.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Day at the intersection of Lewiston and Military roads, police said. According to reports, Christian C. Ciccarelli, 58, of 77th Street, Niagara Falls, was southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and went across three lanes of traffic.

One oncoming vehicle was forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision, while a third car had to swerve off the road to avoid being struck by Ciccarelli's vehicle. That car ended up atop a severed fire hydrant.

Ciccarelli initially claimed that his internal defibrillator had gone off, triggering the accident, but police said that an inquiry with his doctors revealed there had been no such event. No injuries were reported as a result of the accidents.