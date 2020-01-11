CATERINA, Catherine J. "Kay" (Morrison)

CATERINA - Catherine J. "Kay" (nee Morrison)

January 7, 2020. Wife of the late William G. Caterina; loving mother of Donna M. (Neil) Muchowski and Sal F. (Kelly) Caterina; dearest grandmother of Bryan, Meagan, Kevin O'Mara, Mary and Grace Caterina; sister of Rosemarie Cichuniec and predeceased by 15 brothers and sisters; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 3-7 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday 11:15 AM at Christ the King Church. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com