CAPASSO, Joseph "Clyde"

CAPASSO - Joseph "Clyde"

Of Blasdell, entered into rest January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Deloris Capasso; devoted father of Linda (Edward) Yetman; cherished grandfather of Jenifer (Larry) Gillette; great-grandfather of Nicholas Dils, Briar Dils, Meadow Gillette, and Anthony Gillette; loving son of the late Carmello and Anna Capasso; dear brother of Molly (late Gabe) Kosha, Rose (late Lecio) Persello, and the late Henry, Anthony, Julius, Nelson, and Florence Panasik; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Capasso was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and also a member of the Lake Erie Italian Club. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Joseph's memory to Hospice of Buffalo. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com