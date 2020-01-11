Canisius icers win in shootout, Niagara hockey falls to Holy Cross

Canisius played Bentley to a 3-3 tie and Matt Hoover notched the game-winning shot in the second round of a shootout to earn the extra point on Friday night at the Bentley Arena in Waltham, Mass.

Canisius (5-12-2-0, 4-7-2-0-1 AHA) erased a 3-0 deficit to force the shootout. Hoover, Lee Lapid and Nick Hutchinson each scored in regulation to tie.

Jakov Novak, Luke Santerno and Brendan Hamblet scored for the Falcons (8-11-2, 6-9-1).

The Golden Griffins were down 2-0 after the first period and didn’t score until the 14-minute mark of the second stanza.

Canisius and Bentley will play again Saturday at the Bentley Arena at 7:05 p.m.

Niagara falls to Holy Cross

A five-goal rally in the third period by Holy Cross doomed Niagara to a 6-3 loss to the Crusaders at the Dwyer Ice Arena.

The Purple Eagles (6-11-4, 5-10-2-1 AHA) got goals from Jack Billings, Reed Robinson and Eric Cooley as they built a 3-1 lead early in the second period.

However, Kevin Derrar’s goal to open the third sparked a Holy Cross scoring spree. Connor Jean scored twice in five minutes to take the lead and Logan Ferguson and Matt Slick added insurance goals.

Niagara will square off with Holy Cross again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.