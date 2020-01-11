Bills' Cody Ford gets fined, and fans respond with GoFundMe donations

Bills right tackle Cody Ford was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness for the illegal blindside block in overtime of the Bills' loss to Houston in last Saturday's AFC wild-card game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

As noted before the game, wild card teams received $28,000 per player, meaning Ford actually paid to play in the game.

Fans responded quickly after the report of the fine with a GoFundMe page that had more than $1,000 in it within a few hours.

Ford said on Twitter that he appreciated the support and the donations will go to a Buffalo area charity.

#BillsMafia I see you, definitely not going unnoticed! I thank you for support and love. The proceeds from the “gofundme “ will be donated to a local buffalo charity. #Buffalove 🤟🏽🖤 https://t.co/nIrZL31H8F — Cody Ford ✞ (@Cody_Ford74) January 11, 2020

On the play, quarterback Josh Allen was scrambling to the right sideline and ran for 4 yards, producing what would have been a fourth-and-5 play from the Houston 38.

Would the Bills have tried a 55- or 56-yard field goal to win it? Probably not. They had passed on a 56-yard field goal earlier in the game. Corey Bojorquez wound up punting, giving the Texans the ball at their 17. The Texans then drove for the winning field goal.

15 yards in a major spot and $28k. For this.pic.twitter.com/4Wxi9IYZoU — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 11, 2020

The NFL’s blindside block rule reads: “It is now prohibited for a blocker to initiate forcible contact with his head, shoulder or forearm when his path is toward or parallel to his own end line.”

Asked after the game if he was surprised by the penalty, Ford said, “In the moment, yeah,” he said. “We practice that every day and every chance we get, so it all comes down to me. ... It wasn’t like I had a vengeance for him or anything. I was honestly just trying to make the play. I was focused on the fundamentals because we practice that stuff.”