Barnes gets the call to state USBC Hall of Fame

When George Barnes turned in his resume to the New York State USBC Association Hall of Fame committee two years ago, it totaled nine pages.

And when he didn’t forward an updated version for consideration this year, he had pretty much given up on his chances of election.

Surprise.

“I was very surprised,” Barnes said Saturday of his reaction after he received the phone call notifying him of his selection along with six others to the State USBC Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Barnes, 82, will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame Awards Dinner on June 6 at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton following the NYS USBC Annual Meeting.

He will go in the Superior Performance Category along with Jerry Brunette Jr. of Rochester and Becky Ripic of the Southern Tier USBC.

Kevin Martin of Rochester, Barbara Rake of the Southern Tier USBC and Rosa Morro of the Central NY USBC will be inducted for Meritorious Service. Stephen Fawcett of Schenectady will receive the Service to Youth Award.

Barnes, who has been a member of the Greater Buffalo USBC since 1954 when he was still a student at Lafayette High, was elected to the Greater Buffalo USBC Hall of Fame in 2010 in the veterans category. He has been a regular participant in NYS Open Champions for five decades.

He and his Suburban Lanes All-Star team won the 1969 NYS Open in both the Handicap and Scratch Division. In 1975 he teamed up with old buddy Bill Hohensee to win the doubles.

Nationally, his Suburban Lanes All-Star team placed eighth at the ABC Championships in Syracuse in 1973. He has bowled in 56 ABC/USBC national tournaments and is tied for 51st place on the participation list and 34th place on the pin fall list.

When Barnes gets to the USBC Open in April it will be his 57th appearance in the national tournament. Hohensee has organized the teams of Western New York and former WNY residents who get together each year for the Open championship, but he has been forced to turn over those duties to others.

Sadly, two strokes will keep Hohensee, who now lives in Lexington, Ky., from participating this year.

“It was Hohensee who got me started in the nationals,” Barnes said. “His bowling days are over now.”

Barnes, himself has curtailed his bowling schedule because of breathing issues. He still bowls once in a week in the Cornerstone Grill League at the Clarence Bowling Academy. He averaged 188 in that league last year but confesses he’s not having as much success this year.

Barnes, an All-High selection when he pitched for Lafayette High in the early 1950s, fondly recalls Classic League bowling in the 1960s and the Courier-Express Classic League in the 1970s. He bowled mostly with the Allie Brandt Lanes team from Lockport, the Dickfischers, Jones-Rich Dairy and Squirt teams in the top-flight competition against powerhouses such as the Simon Pures, the Big E and Western Savings Bank teams.

“It was really a thrill in those days to be bowling against people like Dick Ciprich, Tony Madonia and John Fonagy Jr.,” Barnes recalled “We had a lot of fun in those leagues.”

Carroll 28th at Team Trials

New York State was well represented in the last week at the Team USA Team Trials and USBC Amateur Championship at Gold Coast Bowling Center in Las Vegas.

Alas, there was only one Western New York entrant, Haley Carroll of Williamsville, the granddaughter of Hall of Famer Doris Coburn and daughter of another Hall of Famer, Cindy-Coburn Carroll.

Now graduated from Saint Francis College in Loretto, Pa., where she bowled for four seasons, Haley tested herself in the grueling competition of the Team USA Trials and Amateur Championship.

All 339 competitors at the Team USA Trials bowled 30 games over five days (six games each day). Standing up physically in top-flight competition under championship lanes conditions is a true test.

Carroll finished 28th in the women’s Amateur Championship, averaging 196.50 for 30 games.

She began her week last Monday with a 1,105 total, an average of 184.6, but settled in nicely the second day, averaging 193 and stepped it up to a 197.56 in the third round.

Carroll closed out her week with games of 201-258-204-225-207 for a 196.50 average and jumped from 54 to 28th after averaging 191.79 in the fourth round. A few more notches in the standings might have brought her consideration for selection to the Junior Team USA.

Veteran pro Kelly Kulick of Union, N.J., won the women’s championship at the trials. Matt Russo won the men’s title. Breanna Clemmer of Clover, S.C., won the women’s amateur championship. Cameron Crowe, a 17-year-old left-hander from Orland Park, Ill., won the men’s amateur.

Danielle McEwan of Stony Point and Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady earned places on the women’s Team USA.

Amanda Naujokas of Lake Ronkonkoma and Cameron Hurwitz of Rochester were named to the U17 development team.