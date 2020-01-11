ANDREWS, Donald A.

ANDREWS - Donald A. Of Freedom, NY. Passed away December 22, 2019 at the age of 84 in North Port, Florida. Survived by his loving partner Barbara Robinson; father of late Timothy (Bonnie), Tracy (Beth); grandfather of Jason, Eric, Mallori, Justine and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of late Marion (Raymond) Kistner and late Albert (Mary) Andrews. Don was a life member of Forks Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from Fisher Price in East Aurora, NY. A Memorial Service will be held in late Spring 2020.