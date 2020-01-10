Whyte-Walters, Gladys E. (Ginnery)

Of Albion. Entered into rest January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of William J. Walters III ("Trey" / "Jake"); devoted mother of Sheila Altemus, David (Kim) Whyte and Charles Whyte; cherished grandmother of Jessica, David (Leah), Johnathan (Maeve), Joseph, Jenna, Steven, Daniel and Jefferey (Lynae); fond great-grandmother of 9 great-grand children; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com