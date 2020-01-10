Share this article

Mark Croce's businesses and properties in the City of Buffalo

Five of the properties Mark Croce owned in Buffalo, from left: Statler City; the Curtiss Hotel; the Buffalo Chophouse; 297 Franklin Ave., once the Brownstone Bistro; and D'Arcy McGee's Irish Pub. (News file photo)

Mark Croce was a prominent property owner and developer in downtown Buffalo, especially along Franklin Street.

Statler City, 107 Delaware Ave.: Croce bought the 18-story former Statler Towers out of bankruptcy in 2011 for $200,000 plus $500,000 in back taxes, preventing the abandoned historic building from being mothballed. He has since invested or planned to invest more than $10 million dollars to stabilize the building, particularly the façade, and to revive the first two floors as a  banquet and events center.

Curtiss Hotel, 210 Franklin St.: Croce bought the former Curtiss Building and renovated it into a boutique high-end hotel with 67 guest rooms, a revolving lobby bar, an enclosed outdoor patio, a rooftop lounge, and a Roman bath and spa. The $24 million project opened in 2017.

Emerson School of Hospitality, 73 W. Huron St.: Croce teamed up with McGuire Development Co. and James Jerge in a $40 million project to turn the onetime C.W. Livery stable building into the second location for the Emerson School of Hospitality, next to Croce’s Curtiss Hotel.

Pay2Park: Parking lot operator with 32 locations around the city.

Buffalo Chophouse, 282 Franklin St.: High-end steakhouse restaurant.

D’Arcy McGee’s Irish Pub and Skybar, 257 Franklin St.: Irish-themed restaurant and bar.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que building, 301 Franklin St.: Croce owns the building, not the restaurant.

286 Franklin: Croce owns the building.

290 Franklin: Croce owns the building.

294 Franklin: Croce owns the building. Former home of Buckin’ Buffalo Saloon.

297 Franklin: Former home of Brownstone Bistro, Bambino Bar & Kitchen and The Franklin Room.

333 Franklin: Croce owns the building that houses Buffalo Proper restaurant.

Byers or Saturn Rings Building, 505 Pearl St.: Croce owns the building and was trying to lease it.

