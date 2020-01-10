UB rallies to beat Miami, Graves leads the way

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team erased a seven-point halftime deficit en route to an 83-78 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Friday night at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio.

Jayvon Graves led the Bulls (10-6, 1-2 MAC) with 26 points. He went 9 of 16 from the field and made 4-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Josh Mballa and Davonta Jordan each had a double-double for Buffalo. Mballa had 12 points and 13 rebounds while Jordan logged 13 points and 10 boards.

UB avoided an 0-3 start in the Mid-American Conference. It would have been the first time since 2013 the Bulls would have lost their first three MAC games.

Dalonte Brown led Miami with 18 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands recorded 13 points off the bench.

Miami’s first-half advantage came off of good opportunities at the free-throw line, where the team made 9-of-10 chances.

The Redhawks also made 46 percent of its shots from the paint in the first half (15-of-32) against UB’s 41 percent (14-of-34).

However, the Bulls began to pour it on in the second half. 3-pointers from Jeenathan Williams and Jordan cut Miami’s lead to five, and UB took the lead on a dunk from Williams. The Redhawks did not hold a lead for the rest of the game.

Poor shooting dooms Griffs

Canisius made only 32 percent of its shots in the first half as the team fell to Monmouth, 84-65, at the OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Beach, N.J.

The Griffs shot better in the second half (13-of-28 for 46 percent) but it wasn’t enough to reverse the team’s fortune.

Monmouth went into halftime with a 38-27 lead as Canisius went into a four-minute shooting drought. The team also went six minutes without making a field goal.

In contrast, the Hawks made 43.8 percent of their baskets in the first half. Monmouth extended its lead to 16 points at the 16-minute mark.

Canisius brought the game within 12 points midway through the second half but couldn’t come closer and fell to 5-10 overall and 0-4 in MAAC play.

Niagara falls to Quinnipiac

Marcus Hammond paced Niagara with 36 points but it wasn’t enough as the Purple Eagles fell to Quinnipiac, 67-56, at the People’s United Center in Hamden, Conn.

Hammond shattered his previous career-high of 21 points in the loss. He went 14 of 22 from the paint, 5 of 9 from 3-point territory and was a perfect 3 for 3 on free throws.

No one else on Niagara’s roster scored more than four points.

The Bobcats (7-5, 3-0 MAAC) were led by Rich Kelly with 21 points and five rebounds. Quinnipiac scored 16 of the final 19 points of the game.

UB women host Ohio

UB’s women’s basketball team will open a three-game homestand as the Bulls host Ohio University at Alumni Arena at 2 p.m. The Bulls (10-3, 1-1 MAC) saw their six-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night against Toledo.

The Bobcats (8-5, 1-1 MAC) dropped a close game to Central Michigan, 73-71, Wednesday.

Ohio is led by junior CeCe Hooks with 15.1 points per game. Hooks was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list, which honors the top point guard in Division I, earlier this season.

Canisius, Niagara at home

Canisius’ women’s squad will look to avenge Thursday’s loss to Marist when the Griffs host Siena at 2 p.m.

The Saints (2-11, 0-4 MAAC) are on a six-game skid and recently lost to Niagara in overtime, 68-61.

The Purple Eagles will host Marist at the Gallagher Center on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Red Foxes (10-2, 3-0 MAAC) are the cream of the league so far and are coming off of a 90-59 victory over Canisius.