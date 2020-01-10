'It was so loud, I couldn't tell where it had hit': Neighbors describe crash

Mike and Melissa Brion were putting their two daughters to bed Thursday night when they heard the noise of a passing helicopter in the sky.

At first, it sounded normal. Then, according to Mike Brion, the noise got louder.

The propeller sputtered. There was a kind of "bang" amid the sounds of the propeller.

Then came the boom of the crash itself.

"It was so loud, I couldn't tell where it had hit," Brion told The Buffalo News by phone Friday.

The helicopter crash, which killed Buffalo developer Mark Croce and Orchard Park business owner Michael Capriotto, happened at about 8:30 p.m. in Brion's backyard, in a residential neighborhood in Silver Spring Township, Pa.

After he rushed around to throw open curtains in the house, his wife opened the ones in his daughters' room. It was only about 5 seconds after the impact, and he described the nighttime scene as "fully black." There was no smoke. There was no fire. The air smelled of fuel.

"It was just a pile of debris," he said.

While his wife called 911, Mike Brion put on a jacket and boots and went into the yard. Some of his neighbors already were outside.

The helicopter landed about 25 or 30 feet from the house itself on a dome-shaped playset his daughters climb on, smashing one side. The crash also took out a small section of shrubbery and bent a fence panel, he said.

Brion said he and his wife have talked with their daughters about the extremely slim chances of things such as being struck by lightning, bitten by a shark or having a plane crash on their house.

On drives to visit their family, the Brions pass a restaurant, the exterior of which is designed with a fake plane that's made to look like it's crashed into it.

The odds of such a thing happening are so low. That's what the kids have been told, anyway.

Now, a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old have seen a near-miss already in their young lives, their father said.

"Just surreal," he said.

The Brion family allowed us into their home to get a view of their backyard, the sight of last nights tragic helicopter crash. @CBS21NEWS @joeduceyreports pic.twitter.com/lGOXSxjUKg — Gary Sherman (@GaryShermanNews) January 10, 2020

Just up the street, Dave DiGilio was about to hop in the shower when he heard what he described as "two loud, mini-explosions."

His wife asked him if he heard the noise outside. They went to their front porch and looked down the street.

DiGilio didn't see any smoke or flames. Within a couple minutes, emergency responders had arrived. The helicopter came down about 100 yards from his home, on his side of Ironside Court near the edge of the lawn between two houses, he said, based on pictures of the scene he said he saw online.

"It could have been a lot worse," DiGilio told The News.

The homes in the neighborhood sit on half-acre lots, he said.

"I actually thought it was a gas explosion," he said, noting that homes in the neighborhood use natural gas.

The sound DiGilio heard resembled the sounds of quarry operations, though the sound of the crash was louder and nearer, he said. There's a quarry less than a mile away, but it doesn't usually operate at night.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.