SIFORD, Effie "Ava" (Beaty)

Age 89 of the city of Tonawanda, January 8, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas V. Siford; loving mother of Barbara (Bert) Harper, Randall Siford and Cynthia (Anthony Jr.) Scinta; grandmother of Bonnie, Heath (Audrey), Lori, Jill (David) and Anthony III (Jessica). Also 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; sister of Geraldine (Eugene) Delk, predeceased by four sisters and one brother; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ava was an 18 year employee of Western Electric and owned and operated Ava's Place, in North Tonawanda. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 1 - 4 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St., (between Morgan and Broad St.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 4 PM, Saturday, following the calling hours. Everyone is welcomed. Burial will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com.