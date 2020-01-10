Deaths Death Notices
SHANAHAN, Harry J. "Jesse"
SHANAHAN - Harry J. "Jesse"
January 7, 2020. Dear father of William (Robin) Shanahan and Jessica L. Kirkpatrick; loving grandfather of Jordan and Will Shanahan and Caroline Kirkpatrick; son of the late Michael and Helen (Henderson) Shanahan; brother of Raymond (Linda) Shanahan, late James (Cecilia) Shanahan, late Mary (late Joseph) McCarthy, and late Richard (late Joanne) Shanahan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VAMC Buffalo. Jesse was a Navy veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus, and sang in "barber shop harmony". Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook