January 7, 2020. Dear father of William (Robin) Shanahan and Jessica L. Kirkpatrick; loving grandfather of Jordan and Will Shanahan and Caroline Kirkpatrick; son of the late Michael and Helen (Henderson) Shanahan; brother of Raymond (Linda) Shanahan, late James (Cecilia) Shanahan, late Mary (late Joseph) McCarthy, and late Richard (late Joanne) Shanahan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VAMC Buffalo. Jesse was a Navy veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus, and sang in "barber shop harmony". Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com