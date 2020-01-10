Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 10, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to scientist and inventor George Washington Carver, born on or about this date in 1864, “How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving and tolerant of the weak and strong. Because some day in your life you will have been all of these.”

• • •

SOUP’S ON – The First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz and its Ladies Auxiliary will hold their monthly chowder and baked goods sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday in the truck hall at 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz. Chowder is $1.50 a bowl. Takeouts are $4 a quart and $16 a gallon for those who bring their own containers, 50 cents more for those who need containers. Donations of baked goods are appreciated.

• • •

HELP THE CAUSE – The Stop Soldier Suicide project will benefit from a spaghetti dinner and basket raffle from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday hosted by the Auxiliary of the Matthew Glab Post 1477, American Legion, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna.

• • •

SHUFFLE AND PLAY – Challenge your kids this winter by introducing them to the game of bridge. Free weekly lessons for middle and high school students will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and continue through March 15 at the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. For info, email Carol Bedell at lorac5@roadrunner.com.

Speaking of card games, ACC Cribbage invites experienced cribbage players to join them on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. For info, call 871-0410.

• • •

THINKING SPRING – Peggy Koppman, a Cinderella Isle Garden Club member and a docent at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, will discuss “Unusual Annuals to Add Variety to Your Garden” at the meeting of the Kenmore Garden Club at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road. Guests are welcome.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Leslie Zemsky, Sawrie Becker, Marilyn Hochfield, Connie Caldwell, Dolly Dee, Kayla Hardy, Sharon Palisano, Violet Hall, Michele Morgan, Anthony Felix McKithen, May Sammarco, Nora Jane Lounsbury, Frank Weinstock, Nick Fudoli and Allison Dobrzenski.

AND SATURDAY – Sharon Shantler Day, Govindan Kartha, Trey Bankhead, Molly Hutton, JoAnna M. Jacob, Joanne Leistner Kurzanski, Lori Kaczor, David Merkwa, Connie Romance, Dolores Scanlon, Andrew Brocato Sr., Wilma Dombrowski, Tara Gatto, Melissa Cornwall Heineman, Gerri Barone and Brian S. Colvin.

AND SUNDAY – Matt Myers, Byron C. Lockwood, Berny Muszynski, Owen Woyshner, Jim Mullins, Lisa Rosenberg, Marjorie Chiarmonte, Martha Lou Muller, Maryann Maciejewski and Loretta Kryszak.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.