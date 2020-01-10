PETERSON, Charles

PETERSON - Charles On January 4, 2020, he received the greatest gift of eternal life and was called into the open arms of the Creator. Beloved father of Lynnette Smith and Charlene A. Watts (Hassan); loving grandfather of Sonja, Tameka, Dominique, Shanay, Khalil and Adasia; loving great-grandfather of Giovanni. He also leaves to mourn, a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends Monday, 11am at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 179 E. Ferry St. Funeral to follow at 12 noon. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com