Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to four years of sexually abusing girl

Ramie W. Vallon of Niagara Falls, who admitted Friday that he sexually abused a girl for four years, accepted a plea bargain that assured him a nine-year prison sentence and 15 years of postrelease supervision.

Vallon, 41, of Niagara Street, faced a maximum of 40 years to life in prison if he had been convicted of predatory sexual assault in a trial that was scheduled for Jan. 21 in State Supreme Court in Lockport. The indictment accused him of abusing the girl from March 2015, when she was 9 years old, through March 2019.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy and defense attorney Joseph A. Scalzo agreed that a key factor leading to the plea deal was a ruling by Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. that most of Vallon's confession to police was inadmissible.

Vallon pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. Kloch will impose the sentence March 6.