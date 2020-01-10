McCartan, Carol (Piske)

January 9, 2020. Of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of John R. McCartan; devoted mother of Kevin (Carrie) McCartan, Ken (Jan) McCartan, Bob McCartan, Kelly (Gene) Sturman, and Robin (Shawn) Fahrer; cherished grandmother of Kyle (Chelsea), Danielle, Connor, Austin, and Ryan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Sunday from 2 - 6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 716-674-5776, where a funeral service will be held Monday, at 10 AM. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.