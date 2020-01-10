McAlpine, Alice D. (Schroeder)

McAlpine - Alice D.

(nee Schroeder) Of Elma, NY, January 8, 2020, age 88; beloved wife of the late William McAlpine; loving mother of Scott and Barbara McAlpine; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Wolski; predeceased by two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 11 AM - 2 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Funeral Services to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice's memory to the Elma Senior Citizen Center, 3007 Bowen Rd, Elma, NY 14059. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com