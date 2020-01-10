MAKEY, Carl E.

MAKEY - Carl E. Of Buffalo, January 8, 2020. Devoted husband for 68 years, to Deloris E. (nee Kolb) Makey; loving father of Keith (Judy), Brian (Ellen), Paul, Diane (Kevin) Will, Douglas Makey and the late David Makey; dear grandfather of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of William G. (Gloria) Makey and the late Ellen Jane (Joseph) Auer and Edward Makey; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday, from to 4 to 8 PM. All are invited to attend a Funeral Service at First Trinity Lutheran Church, (1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, 14150) on Tuesday, at 11 AM. Please Assemble at Church. Carl proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years and worked at General Motors for 36 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to First Trinity Lutheran Church. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com