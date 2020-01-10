MAGO, Jane M. (McSweeney)

January 8, 2020, age 98, of Tonawanda. Wife of the late Capt. Bernard "Al" Mago, USN Retired; mother of Theresa (late Edwin) McClure, Claire (Nick) Rosart, Philip (Pamela), Jane (Robert Blau), William (Karen), Bernard F., and Patrice (Kenneth Radliff) Mago; also surviving are 24 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2 - 5 PM on Sunday, only, at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St., at Seymour, Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10 AM, Monday, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to the St. Francis Chapel Fund are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions available at www.hampfuneral.com.