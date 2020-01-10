Letter: Trump shows no sign of being presidential

I’ve been reading and hearing about how great our country is doing under the Trump administration. The unemployment rate is remarkably low and the stock market is at record highs.

Aside from these two features, there is really no credible positive achievement that can be attributed to the current powers that be in Washington.

Undoubtedly, it’s great that unemployment is low at present. But are most middle class and lower income people really better off in terms of being able to afford their home, child care and auto payments without incurring unsustainable debts?

And the stock market is soaring, which is fantastic for the wealthy and those who own stock. Life is truly good for this country’s millionaires and billionaires.

The fact of the matter is that our country is deeply divided and in disarray, with a multitude of serious problems that beg for attention.

Both major parties share accountability for this mess. But the chief culprit is the man in the White House and the cowardly members of the Republican party who fall in line with his warped notions of leadership.

There is nothing remotely presidential about Donald Trump. He runs the country like a gangster, demanding total allegiance from his underlings while disregarding any opinion but his own. From the moment he announced his candidacy for president, he has fanned the flames of division to suit his own purposes and given tacit approval to those who choose to hate others in order to gain their votes.

A patriot? Please! Trump cares about nobody but himself, and he has a lot of company in this regard on both sides of the political fence. But the damage he’s done and continues to do to our great nation will haunt us and our children for many years to come.

Terrorism is defined as the systematic use of terror, especially as a means of coercion. Is it fair then to say that our president is a terrorist?

Michael Scully

Williamsville