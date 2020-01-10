Letter: Profanity on TV targeting president is unacceptable

I have to believe almost everyone should be disgusted with the language some individuals use (profanity) on television. Particularly some congresswomen and Hollywood celebrities who seem to target the president and others. If one cannot express dislike or hatred in a more dignified manner, shut up!

I admit I use this profanity on occasion, usually when I miss a three-foot putt. I try to mutter to myself, though. Not to the whole world. But it is not out of hatred, only disappointment in myself. Still, I have to try harder to bite my tongue. Peace.

Ray Suto

Blasdell