Letter: Outdated Electoral College is the only reason Trump won

This is in response to the Jan. 5 letter, “If you don’t like Trump, voting is the remedy.”

To the letter writer, first of all thank you for your service to our country. Now the letter noted that we do not remove leaders if we don’t like their judgment. The description of a Tony Soprano strong-arm scenario was exactly what happens when you threaten to withhold promised support for dirt on your opponents.

The letter writer told another reader 63 million voted the president in but failed to mention 66 million voted against him. He is only in office because of an outdated Electoral College.

Thomas Koppenhaver

Kenmore