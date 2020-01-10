Letter: Legal maneuvering allows Trump to avoid consequences

Impeachment is a legal process by which a president can be tried and convicted of various offenses which our founding fathers believed to be harmful to the republic. As with the Mueller investigation, the focus of the current investigation is the legality of the president’s actions.

The problem with all of this is that President Trump continuously skates around the edges of the law to satisfy his personal agenda, then uses lies, intimidation and executive privilege to cover his tracks. Since the legal issues are often a bit murky, Trump and his lawyers are usually able to argue that no crimes were committed. This legal maneuvering obscures the real issue, which is the propriety of the president’s actions.

The central focus of the current impeachment inquiry is whether Trump’s actions in Ukraine constitute “bribery” in the context of Article II Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. The real issue is that the Trump administration deliberately withheld nearly $400 million of critical military assistance to Ukraine, for more than two months after all the necessary approvals had been received.

The Ukrainian military is a key element in deterring Russia’s increasingly aggressive actions along its western border. If Russia were to overrun Ukraine, the U.S. military would undoubtedly be forced to intervene directly. To further aggravate the situation, Trump used his personal attorney and the U.S. attorney general to negotiate with Ukraine, neither of whom have any experience in foreign relations. These actions are totally unprecedented, and constitute a major threat to U.S. national security.

The current impeachment process must run its course, but it is critical for the press and knowledgable individuals to emphasize the harm being caused by this dictator who calls himself president.

Pete Neal

Buffalo