With the last year of the current decade we again hear from those people who think decades start with zero years and end with nine years. Surely when they learned to count to 10 they didn’t start with zero and stop at nine. Decades, centuries and millennia understandably all start with a one year and end with a 10 (or multiple thereof) year. Thus this decade began on Jan. 1, 2011 and ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Tom Franclemont

Cheektowaga