Letter: Bills are floundering with Daboll’s game plans

In last Saturday’s playoff game the Bills scored one touchdown and that was on a gadget play.

They did not throw their first screen pass until there were four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The problem, as has been noted for two seasons, is offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. He does not know how to design and install a quick-strike, high-percentage passing attack. An occasional gadget play is fine but that’s not a consistent move-the-chains offense.

He also continues to waste many drives trying to run right into the defensive line. It won’t work in the modern NFL. We have great, quick receivers but you would never know it according to our game plans.

The problem isn’t Josh Allen, it’s Daboll. The Bills will always be mediocre if he remains offensive coordinator.

David Casassa

Cheektowaga