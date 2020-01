Holland International Speedway will host the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series in a 100-lap event July 18, co-owner Ron Bennett told the News on Friday.

This is the second stock car event slated for Holland this year, joining the previously announced George Decker Memorial on Aug. 1, featuring the Pro Modifieds.

Holland also will present two Crash-A-Rama thrill show type events this year, June 13 and Sept. 11.