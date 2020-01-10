High School Extra: O'Hara girls top St. Mary's of Lancaster

The down low duo of Aaliyah Parker and Amelia Strong led the Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball team to a 62-47 win over St. Mary’s of Lancaster.

Entering into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead, O’Hara exploded for a 24-point effort in the final quarter.

O’Hara focused in on boxing out and pushing the pace once they got the rebound.

St. Mary’s attempted to trap in the corners but the Hawks were prepared after a strong few days in practice.

Running the offense through Strong, O’Hara was able to space the floor and grab some easy buckets when they beat the trap.

Strong was able to finish with 17 points. Parker led the team with 19, including three baskets from deep.

But Parker and Strong weren’t the only keys to the O’Hara win. Alex Buckley was in charge of guarding St. Mary’s star guard Shay Ciezki.

Ciezki finished with 20 points but Buckley stepped up to limit her scoring down the stretch.

With the win, O’Hara remains undefeated in league play.

Lancaster wins at buzzer

Lancaster and Clarence boys basketball were never more than five points apart throughout their game.

It went down to the final seconds and would have went to overtime if not for the heroics of Lancaster sophomore Joe Harrington.

The Legends tried to run a weave and isolate Harrington in the post but Clarence’s defense wouldn’t let them.

Gianluca Fulciniti was able to find a tight hole to fit it into a double-teamed Harrington in the post.

Harrington turned and banked it off the glass and in for his 25th point of the night.

Harrington is in the midst of his third year on varsity and has emerged as the most consistent scoring option for Lancaster.

“It’s a nice confidence builder and we’re finding ways to win close games, but we need to be more consistent,” coach John Otto said.

Lancaster gained nice contributions from Jackson Jerebko with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jason Mansell, who finished with six steals.

Leading the way for Clarence was Zach Ianello with 20, Cole Harris with 15, and Peyton Metzger with 13. As a team Clarence had 13 threes.

Lancaster moved to 8-1.

LID defeats FLOP

Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew girls hockey defeated Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park 2-1 on Thursday at Hamburg Nike Base.

For LID, Jersey Phillips scored each goal and Brooklyn Warren assisted on both.

With a week left in the WNY Federation league, LID sits in second place in the standings with 31 points and a 10-0-0-0-1 record.

Leading LID by a half point is Williamsville with a 10-1-1 record for 31.5 points.

Williamsville defeated Kenmore/Grand Island on Thursday, 7-1. Emma Roland had two goals and two assists.

But Williamsville might not finish the regular season with the most points. LID has played one less game than the Williamsville team.

The race for the first seed in the Federation playoffs will most likely come down to next Tuesday’s game between the two. They’ll face off at 4 p.m. at Holiday Twin Rinks.

LID’s Phillips and Williamsville’s Roland are tied for the league lead in goals with 18 each.

Rounding up the Fed scores from Thursday was Monsignor Martin defeating West Seneca/Hamburg/Eden, 3-0. Lara Beecher had a hat trick.

Hamburg wins in OT

While the teams may not have shot lights out, they still found a way to turn them off.

Hamburg boys basketball defeated Sweet Home, 41-38, in overtime after the lights inside of Sweet Home’s gym went out during the extra period.

Sweet Home’s Tyrell Laws scored with two seconds on the clock in the fourth to send the game to OT.

With 1:37 remaining in the game, Hamburg was clutching to a two-point lead. While Sweet Home had the ball the lights turned off.

Luckily, four minutes later and with the help of phone flashlights, the game resumed.

Leading the way for Hamburg was Maxwell Haney with six points and 13 rebounds, and Nathan Severson with 13 points. Sincere Harzynski had eight points off the bench.

Prep Talk AOW

Niagara Wheatfield wrestlers Garrett Chase and Rhylee Jung have been named the boys and girls Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in voting done by visitors to Buffalo News.com.

Chase, a seventh grader, went 3-0 in the 99-pound division at the Section VI Dual Meet Championships, scoring crucial points for Falcons’ large school title win. He received 61% percent of the vote.

Jung went 4-1 with two pins and a major decision victory in 113/120-pound division at the Newark Regional Tournament. She received 49% of the vote.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.